Football: Schalke gloom deepens with 4-1 loss at Gladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany: Borussia Moenchengladbach scored twice in each half to crush visitors Schalke 04 4-1 on Saturday (Nov 28) and pile more misery on the Royal Blues as their winless run in the league stretched to 25 successive matches.

Schalke, looking for their first victory since beating Gladbach 2-0 in January, kept their cool after Florian Neuhaus had put the hosts ahead, threading a shot through three defenders and keeper Frederik Ronnow in the 15th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benito Raman drew them level five minutes later, volleying in a Mark Uth cross as Manuel Baum's team initially showed more spark than in recent matches.

But in-form Gladbach, who host inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, struck again before the break with Oscar Wendt finding far too much space on the left to beat Ronnow.

Marcus Thuram fired in on the rebound in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1 and kill off any Schalke resistance.

Hannes Wolf drilled in the fourth goal in the 80th after the Foals had missed a bagful of chances to add to their tally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glabdach moved up to 15 points in seventh place. Champions Bayern Munich lead the title race on 22 following their 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. Schalke are bottom of the standings on three.