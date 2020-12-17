Football: Schalke's winless run goes on after home loss to Freiburg

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Relegation-threatened Schalke 04 slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Freiburg on Wednesday, with both goals from Roland Sallai, to extend their winless run to 28 consecutive games and edging closer to the all-time league record.

Hungarian Sallai headed Freiburg in front in the 50th minute and chipped the ball over Schalke keeper Ralf Faehrmann 18 minutes later to pile more misery on the Royal Blues.

Anchored in last place, Schalke have not won in the Bundesliga since January and are three games away from matching Tasmania Berlin's 1965-66 record run of 31 games without a win.

Schalke had Amine Harit back from the internal club suspension for disciplinary issues since November while Rabbi Matonod replaced the injured Mark Uth.

Both teams were cautious in the first half but Schalke were caught napping soon after the interval, leaving Sallai far too much space in the box to drill in a header from a Jonathan Schmid cross.

Sallai added a second goal with a fine finish, completing a quick move by the visitors.

Schalke, who have earned just one point from their last five league games, are bottom on four points. Freiburg moved up to 10th on 14.

