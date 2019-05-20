Football: Scotland appoint Clarke as new manager

20 May 2019 10:20PM (Updated: 20 May 2019 10:28PM )

Steve Clarke has been named as the new Scotland manager on a three-year contract, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced in a statement on Monday.

The 55-year-old succeeds Alex McLeish, who was sacked after a disappointing start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

