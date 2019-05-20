Football: Scotland appoint Clarke as new manager

Sport

Football: Scotland appoint Clarke as new manager

Steve Clarke has been named as the new Scotland manager on a three-year contract, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Scottish Premiership - Rangers vs Kilmarnock
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Rangers vs Kilmarnock - Ibrox, Glasgow, Britain - May 5, 2018 Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo
The 55-year-old succeeds Alex McLeish, who was sacked after a disappointing start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

