Football: Scotland appoint Clarke as new manager
Steve Clarke has been named as the new Scotland manager on a three-year contract, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced in a statement on Monday.
The 55-year-old succeeds Alex McLeish, who was sacked after a disappointing start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
