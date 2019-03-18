Football: Scotland captain Robertson misses Kazak trip

LONDON: Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is the latest player to drop out of Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier away to Kazakhstan on Thursday (Mar 21).

Scotland's captain has a dental problem which requires surgery, but could feature against San Marino on Sunday.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) had earlier confirmed that Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew, Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan had pulled out.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Cardiff's Callum Paterson are in the squad, but McLeish also confirmed neither would travel to Kazakhstan for the first game on March 21 because of the artificial surface at the Astana Arena.

"This has been an ongoing agreement with club and country - they are not going to play on the astro-turf," McLeish said.

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna also emerged as an injury doubt for the after the 22-year-old played with a heavily-bandaged thigh during his side's 1-1 draw with Livingston on Saturday.