Football: Scotland's Armstrong tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong will miss Thursday's Euro play-off semi-final against Israel after testing positive for COVID-19 while team mates Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie are also ruled out as they were in contact with the 28-year-old.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the trio would also miss UEFA Nations League games against Slovakia (Oct 11) and Czech Republic (Oct 14).

"... Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19 ... (he) returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning," the Scottish FA said.

Armstrong will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Oct 6.

He could return for his Premier League club Southampton's next match at Chelsea on Oct 17.

