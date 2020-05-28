Football: Scottish club's fans 'to decide' goalkeeper's fate on Twitter

LONDON: Scottish football club Livingston have taken an unusual approach to working out whether to keep goalkeeper Gary Maley ... asking supporters on Twitter to decide his fate.

The part-time goalkeeper's contract expires in June and the Scottish Premiership side, whose season has now finished, reached out with a tongue-in-cheek post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Quite possibly a football first but we're giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary," Livingston tweeted.

"With his contract expiring next month, we're leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer "Stretch" an extension. Stay or go - you decide!"

But the goalkeeper was in on a stunt that has benefited a children's charity.

Assistant manager David Martindale, who was Maley's best man at his wedding, pledged a pound (US$1.2) to charity for every vote but the poll has attracted almost 200,000 votes as well as stinging criticism from people who were unaware of the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maley said: "He mentioned my contract and I said 'look, give it to one of the kids, I am 37, I am nearly done'. He said 'we will have a bit of fun with it, have a laugh, we will put up a vote on Twitter'.

"Davie said he would put a pound in per vote for charity, thinking we would get 500 votes. Obviously it escalated something ridiculous and Davie soon withdrew that offer."

He added: "It looks as though I'm going to win the vote and extend my deal but I said I will donate the next two months' wages to charity and Davie will match that."