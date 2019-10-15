Football: Second Brazil-Argentina clash heading to Saudi Arabia

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil will take on Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia for the second time in a year next month, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday (Oct 14).

The match will be held at the King Saud university stadium in Riyadh on Nov 15, CBF said on its official website.

The newly-crowned Copa America winners beat their fierce rivals 1-0 in Jeddah last year.

They beat Argentina 2-0 at home in the semi-final of the Copa America in July, a controversial match that left Argentina superstar Lionel Messi complaining the hosts benefitted from favouritism.

The Selecao went on to beat Peru 3-1 in the final.

Brazil will also play a friendly against South Korea in Abu Dhabi on Nov 19.

Saudi Arabia is trying to promote itself as a top level sports hub.

Unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz of Mexico will take on Britain's Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Diriyah on Dec 7.

Fellow British heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury will switch briefly to professional wrestling on Oct 31 in Riyadh to take on Braun Strowman in a World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) card.

In February Saudi Arabia hosted its first European Tour golf event while it will also stage a tennis exhibition tournament in December and next year's Dakar Rally.