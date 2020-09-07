Football: Second-half comeback gives Sao Paulo 3-1 win over Fluminense

SAO PAULO: Sao Paulo came from 1-0 down at halftime to beat Fluminense 3-1 at the Morumbi stadium on Sunday (Sep 6).

Wellington Silva gave the visitors the lead five minutes before the break but Sao Paulo, enjoying their best run of form in years, stormed back in the second half with goals from Brenner, Luciano Neves and Vitor Bueno.

The three points means Sao Paulo move into second place in the Serie A table, just one point behind leaders Internacional, who could only draw 2-2 with Bahia.

Fluminense are eighth with 11 points from eight games, five points behind Sao Paulo.

