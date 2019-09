Football: Sensi strikes to send Inter Milan top with win over Udinese

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Inter Milan went top of Serie A on Saturday (Sep 14) after Stefano Sensi's header sealed a 1-0 win over 10 man Udinese at San Siro to continue their perfect start.

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was shown a straight red card for slapping Antonio Candreva off the ball in the first half.

Sensi pounced just before the break with a superb header from a Diego Godin cross that was enough to secure Inter's third win in three league games under Antonio Conte.

Inter moved ahead of Juventus on to nine points after the champions were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina earlier on Saturday.

Udinese occupy 14th place, having taken three points from their opening three games.