Football: Serbia handed stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour in Euro qualifier

REUTERS: Serbia have been ordered to play their next Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg on Nov 14 behind closed doors due to racist behaviour from their fans during last month's 4-2 defeat by Portugal in Belgrade.

European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement that Serbia's football association was also charged with pitch invasion by the fans, setting off fireworks, "illicit chants" and a late kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided ... to order the Football Association of Serbia to play their next two UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended during a probationary period of one year," UEFA said in a statement.

Serbia were also fined €33,250 (US$37,057.13) and were told they must display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the UEFA logo on it for their next home match - against Ukraine on Nov 17.

Serbia are third in Group B with 10 points - nine points behind Ukraine, who have already qualified, and a point behind second-placed Portugal.

