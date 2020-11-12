Football: Serbia's Milivojevic out of Euro playoff after positive COVID-19 test

Carabao Cup Second Round - AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - Sep 15, 2020 Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic misses a penalty during a penalty shootout. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall)
BELGRADE: Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their Euro 2020 playoff clash at home to Scotland later on Thursday (Nov 12).

The 29-year-old Crystal Palace captain, who has 38 caps, tested positive on Monday after arriving at the national team's training centre in Stara Pazova from England and a follow-up test was also positive, said the Serbia Football Federation.

"He will stay in Serbia in accordance with current laws of the Republic of Serbia related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the federation statement added.

"All the players and technical staff members of the A team had negative results after additional testing, hence all the other representative players are available to the coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic for tonight's game."

The winners of the playoff will earn a place at the European Championship finals which have been rescheduled for next year.

Source: Reuters/kv

