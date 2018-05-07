Football: Serbian Mazic to referee Champions League final

PARIS: Serbia's Milorad Mazic will referee the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26 at Kiev's Olympic Stadium, UEFA said on Monday (May 7).

The 45-year-old Mazic, an international referee since 2009, has taken charge of four Champions League matches and two Europa League games this season.

He also refereed last year's Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany, as well as the 2016 UEFA Super Cup match featuring Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Mazic will be assisted by compatriots Milovan Ristic and Dalibor Djurdjevic with Frenchman Clement Turpin named as the fourth official.

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee the Europa League final between Olympique de Marseille and Atletico Madrid, which will be played on May 16 in Lyon, France.

It will be Kuipers' second Europa League final having refereed the 2013 clash between Chelsea and Benfica.

