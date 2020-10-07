Football: Serie A postpones meeting on private equity bids to October 13

A logo of Italy's Lega Serie A is seen in Milan
A logo of Italy's Lega Serie A is seen in Milan, Italy, on Dec 17, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo)
MILAN: Serie A has postponed to Oct 13 a meeting to evaluate bids by private equity funds for a stake in its media business, Italy's top flight soccer league said on Tuesday.

Serie A top representatives were due to meet on Oct. 9 to discuss offers by two private equity consortia led by CVC and Bain vying for a stake in a newly creating company managing the league's broadcasting rights.

The meeting will be teleconferenced, the statement said, after Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for COVID-19

Source: Reuters

