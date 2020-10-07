Football: Serie A postpones meeting on private equity bids to October 13

MILAN: Serie A has postponed to Oct 13 a meeting to evaluate bids by private equity funds for a stake in its media business, Italy's top flight soccer league said on Tuesday.

Serie A top representatives were due to meet on Oct. 9 to discuss offers by two private equity consortia led by CVC and Bain vying for a stake in a newly creating company managing the league's broadcasting rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting will be teleconferenced, the statement said, after Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for COVID-19

