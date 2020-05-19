Football: No Serie A restart before Jun 14, says FIGC

MILAN: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday (May 18) that all its competitions, including Serie A, will remain suspended until Jun 14.

The Lega Serie A had hoped for a return on Jun 13 but the FIGC has pushed back the date in line with a government decree that all sports competitions be suspended until next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FIGC said the choice was made "pending any further ... decision by the authorities", suggesting the possibility of a restart on Jun 13 might still exist.

The Italian season has been on hold since Mar 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

But Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday said he needed "more guarantees" before the green light could finally be given for football to resume.

A meeting is planned in the near future between Conte and Italian football bosses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government's technical and scientific committee will decide in the coming days if it accepts the new health protocols proposed for a return to group training and competition.