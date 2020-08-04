Football: Serie A season to start on Sep 19

FILE PHOTO: Italy&apos;s Lega Serie A headquarters in Milan
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italy's Lega Serie A is seen in Milan, Italy, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo
ROME: The next Serie A season will start on Sept. 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.

The league said the decision "confirms the preference already expressed ... by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic."

The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both Jan 3 and Jan 6.

Source: Reuters

