Football: Sevilla-Granada ends in farce over added minute

LONDON: Sevilla beat visitors Granada 2-1 on Sunday to stay firmly in La Liga's four-way title race although the game ended in farcical circumstances when the referee mistakenly blew his whistle after playing only three of the allotted four minutes of added time.

They remain in fourth spot just one point behind both Barcelona, who are third with a game in hand, and second-placed Real Madrid. Sevilla are three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who visit Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

Ivan Rakitic slotted in a penalty after 16 minutes before Argentine midfielder Lucas Ocampo doubled Sevilla's lead early in the second half by combining with compatriot Papu Gomez.

Granada's Roberto Soldado converted a penalty in the 90th minute and his side thought they had four minutes of added time to find an equaliser, only for referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to call time after three minutes.

The referee was surrounded by furious Granada players and after a few minutes he ordered the Sevilla team to return to the pitch, after many of them had taken off their kit.

Sevilla managed to see out the extra minute of added time to record a fifth consecutive league victory which took them to 70 points after 33 games.



