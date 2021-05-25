Football: Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Vaclik confirms exit

LONDON: Sevilla's Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires next month.

The 32-year-old joined the Andalusian side from Basel in 2018 and quickly established himself as first choice, making 66 La Liga starts during his first two seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This term, however, he lost his place to Yassine Bounou and was restricted to five league appearances.

Through a statement on social media, Vaclik cited a lack of playing time as the reason he would depart.

"It has been an incredible three years that I will never forget," he said.

"Although last season has been challenging for me, I'm leaving the club with the greatest respect and admiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm convinced I can still play at the highest level, and I'm looking forward to new opportunities ahead."

