Football: Sevilla top La Liga after scrappy win over Valladolid

SEVILLE: Sevilla scrambled to the top of La Liga with a scrappy 1-0 win at home to Real Valladolid on Sunday, moving one point clear of champions Barcelona at the summit.

Pablo Machin's side knew a win would take them top after Barca drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid the previous day and they seized an unconvincing victory thanks to a close-range header from Portuguese forward Andre Silva on the half-hour mark.

Advertisement

Sevilla prevailed despite the visitors' Turkish forward Enes Unal having two goals ruled out for offside after the interval.

It also took a flying save from the hosts' goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to prevent Unal equalising in stoppage time.

Sevilla now top the standings on 26 points after 13 games, jumping ahead of Barca, who have 25.

Atletico are third on 24, with stuttering European champions Real Madrid sitting sixth on 20 after Saturday's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Eibar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)