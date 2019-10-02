Football: Shakhtar strike late to stun Atalanta

MILAN: Israeli forward Manor Solomon scored a dramatic winning goal deep into stoppage time as Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League clash in Milan on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The sides looked set to share the spoils as the game moved into a fifth minute of added time, but then the Brazilian Dodo found fellow substitute Solomon in the box and neither Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini nor defender Timothy Castagne could stop him from scoring.

It was cruel on Atalanta, who had been denied by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov on several occasions and remain without a point in Group C.

Hammered 4-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their first ever match in the Champions League group stage, the side from Bergamo now face a daunting double-header against Manchester City next.

Shakhtar had been beaten 3-0 at home by Pep Guardiola's side in their opening game but this result gives the Ukrainian champions a massive lift in their bid to reach the last 16.

Atalanta, who are playing their home European games at Milan's iconic San Siro this season, had taken the lead just before the half-hour mark when Duvan Zapata headed home from a Hans Hateboer cross.

Before that, Josip Ilicic had an early penalty saved by Pyatov after he had been fouled by Serhiy Kryvtsov, while Mario Pasalic hit the post for the Serie A side just prior to their goal.

However, Shakhtar drew level four minutes before half-time when Junior Moraes latched onto a measured through ball and rounded Gollini to score.

Brazil-born Ukraine international Marlos then crashed a free-kick off the bar in first-half stoppage time but it was Atalanta who had the better of the chances after the break only to be hit with a sucker punch at the death.

UEFA Champions League results:

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 Club Brugge (BEL) 2

Galatasaray (TUR) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 3 Olympiakos (GRE) 1

Tottenham (ENG) 2 Bayern Munich (GER) 7

Atalanta (ITA) 1 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2

Manchester City (ENG) 2 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

Juventus (ITA) 3 Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2