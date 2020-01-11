Football: Sheffield United boss Wilder signs new deal until 2024

REUTERS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract until the end of 2023-24 season, with an option for an additional year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Wilder was appointed as manager of his boyhood club in 2016 and led them from League One to the top-flight, with two promotions in the last three seasons.

The 52-year-old was named League Managers Association Manager of the Year after United secured a return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence last year.

"Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract," Blades owner Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/january/wilder-signs.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field.

"January is a very important month but securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the club over the next few years."

Despite operating on a modest transfer budget, United have enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Premier League and are currently eighth in the standings with 29 points from their 21 matches.

They can provisionally move up to fifth with a win over West Ham United later on Friday.

