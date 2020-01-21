Football: Sheffield United sign defender Robinson from Nottingham Forest

REUTERS: Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a 2-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on to make 59 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has played as a left back for the majority of his career but can also operate in a left-sided centre back position.

He becomes United's second signing of the January transfer window after Jack Rodwell joined on a short-term loan deal.

"Jack's got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger," United manager Chris Wilder said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/january/jack-robinson-signs.

"But he isn't just coming in to make the numbers up, it's a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time."

The Blades, who returned to the Premier League after 12 years, have defied expectations and sit in seventh spot in the standings with 33 points from 23 matches.

