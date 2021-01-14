Football: Sheffield Wednesday games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

LONDON: Sheffield Wednesday's next two second-tier Championship games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases at the club, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday (Jan 13).

Saturday's trip to Coventry City and a home game against Wycombe Wanderers three days later were the matches called off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The club (Sheffield Wednesday) informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," the EFL said in a statement.

COVID-19 cases have led to five Premier League matches being postponed and more than 50 games in the lower divisions of the EFL being called off this season.

