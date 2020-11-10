Football: Sheffield Wednesday sacked boss Monk after poor start

LONDON: Sheffield on Wednesday (Nov 9) sacked manager Garry Monk on Monday (Nov 9) after the club made a poor start to the new Championship season.

Wednesday sit 23rd in the standings, partly for incurring a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, but just three wins from 11 league games has been deemed not good enough for Monk to remain in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future," chairman Dejphon Chansiri said.

"I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday,"

