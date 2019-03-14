Football: Silva extends Manchester City deal to 2025

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva's stunning form this season was rewarded with a new six-year deal on Wednesday (Mar. 13).

The Portuguese playmaker has arguably been the English champions' player of the year so far, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances.

"It's an honour to extend my deal with Manchester City," Silva said in a club statement. "This club offers everything a player needs to fulfil their ambitions and there?s nowhere else I want to be.

"As soon as I heard City wanted me to stay longer, my mind was made up. I love the club, the manager, the players and the fans.

"The style of football we play here excites me, and I am determined to win more trophies. City gives me the best chance of doing that."

Silva has already won a Premier League title and two League Cups since joining from Monaco for a reported £43 million (US$56 million) in 2017.

And more could soon follow as the 24-year-old was on target in City's 7-0 thrashing of Schalke on Tuesday as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season as they also lead the Premier League by a point from Liverpool and face Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

"Under the guidance of Pep and the backroom staff we have here, we expect to see him develop into one of the world?s best players over the coming years," said City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"Bernardo is an exceptional talent, so offering him a new deal and ensuring he spends the best years of his career with us was a very easy decision.

"We are constructing a side that will provide a platform for sustained success. Bernardo fits neatly into our plan."