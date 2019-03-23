Football: Silva's tips key to goalscoring form, says Everton's Richarlison

REUTERS: Everton's Richarlison credits manager Marco Silva with helping him find the net more regularly this season.

Richarlison, who was signed by the Merseyside club for 40 million pounds in July, has scored 13 goals in all competitions this campaign, an improvement on the five he scored for Watford last season.

"I feel I have been developing more and more," Richarlison told Everton's website. "Marco Silva is always talking to me in training, he is always giving me guidance on positioning in the area.

"His coaching is essential for me. He's training me with an eye to being in the right place at the right time when balls come into the box, so I am able to score more goals.

"I want to show I can play at my best for a whole Premier League season, I feel really good at Everton. My team mates are helping me with my confidence on the field and that is vital."

The 21-year-old made his debut for Brazil this season and is expected to start in the absence of the injured Neymar when they face Panama on Saturday and the Czech Republic next week in friendly matches.

"Being part of the Brazil national team has been really important for my morale and a positive thing for my confidence," Richarlison, who has scored three international goals in six appearances so far, added.

Everton, 11th in the Premier League, travel to West Ham United on Mar 30.

