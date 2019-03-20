Football: Singapore edge out Malaysia in Causeway showdown
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore beat Malaysia 1-0 in the Airmarine Cup on Wednesday (Mar 20) as interim head coach Nazri Nasir marked his national coaching debut with a win.
A goal from Hougang United’s Faris Ramli was enough to seal victory for the Lions, whose last competitive outing was a 3-0 loss to Thailand in the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup.
Malaysia on the other hand, had made it to the finals of the tournament, before falling to Vietnam 3-2 in a two-legged final.
In a game bereft of many clear-cut chances, it was former PKNS player Faris who sealed the win for Singapore at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.
The nippy forward finished off a tidy passing move by calmly tucking home a Khairul Amri pass in the 83rd minute.
Singapore will face Oman in the finals of the competition on Saturday. The Omanis beat Afghanistan 5-0 in the day’s opening game.