Football: Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi signs contract with Norwegian side

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national footballer Ikhsan Fandi has signed a two-year contract with Norwegian second tier side Raufoss IL, the club announced on its website on Sunday (Jan 13).



The 19-year-old striker, who is the second son of local legend Fandi Ahmad, had been on trial with Raufoss for a week, the club said.

Raufoss ply their trade in the second-tier 1. divisjon, having clinched promotion last season from the 2. divisjon.



Ikhsan also featured in Raufoss’ training match with top-tier side Mjondalen on Saturday, coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute in a 3-1 defeat.

Ikhsan's contract extends over two years, Raufoss confirmed on their website.



Ikhsan Fandi challenges for an aerial ball against Timor Leste in the AFF Suzuki Cup match on Wednesday (Nov 21). (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The Young Lions striker featured heavily in Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup campaign last year, scoring two goals. He had previously gone on trial with Dutch side Groningen last year along with his brother Irfan.