Football: Singapore to face heavyweight Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore will face off against five-time World Cup finalists Saudi Arabia in the World Cup qualifiers after the draw was made on Wednesday (Jul 17).

The two countries were drawn into Group D for the Asian qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, along with Uzbekistan, Palestine and Yemen.

Forty teams were drawn in eight groups of five at the Asian Football Confederation's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the winners of the eight groups and four runners-up progressing to a final round of qualifying.

Those 12 teams will then face off in two groups of six in the battle for the four slots, and one playoff place, allocated to Asia at the finals in 2022.

Heavyweights Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia - who all played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia - were drawn in different groups for the Asian qualifiers.

China, who are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time, look to have a promising fixture against lower-ranked opponents in Group A, which includes the Philippines, Maldives, war-torn Syria and tiny Guam.

China and its 73rd-ranked team have grand ambitions to host and win a World Cup under football-fan President Xi Jinping.

POLITICS, RIVALRY

Wednesday’s drawing meant North and South Korea will face off in a politically-charged match.

The two Koreas - who met in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup in Germany - have been drawn in Group H alongside Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

"This is a sports question," said South Korea coach Paulo Bento.

"We are going to play two games against North Korea in the same way that we are going to play two games against the rest of the teams in the group and try to win all the games that we are going to play, respecting all the teams in the way that we have until now."

South Korea have played in every World Cup since 1986 while the North Koreans have qualified twice, famously reaching the quarter-finals in 1966 before being eliminated in the group phase of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

South Korea is one of Asia's best sides and should easily beat the North, but the matches between the neighbours on the divided Korean peninsula promise to be bitter.

Sporting ties played a role in a diplomatic thaw on and around the peninsula last year, when the two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team for the 2018 Winter Games.

But those endeavours stagnated with the wider deadlock in negotiations over the North's nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, Iran and Iraq will renew one of football's great rivalries after being drawn in the same group, alongside Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia in Group C.

Japan, who reached the last 16 in 2018, will take on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia in Group F.

Australia meet Jordan, Taiwan, Kuwait and Nepal in Group B while the United Arab Emirates are the only non-South East Asian nation in Group G alongside Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

World Cup hosts Qatar will also play take part, despite gaining a place at the finals as hosts, as the tournament also doubles as the qualifying rounds for the 2023 Asian Cup in China. The Gulf state will take on Bangladesh, Oman, India and Afghanistan in Group E.

The second round of qualifying will begin on Sep 5 and will be concluded on Jun 9, with the 12 qualifiers advancing to the third phase.

Asian qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup:

Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Nepal

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group G: United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

Group H: South Korea, Lebanon, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka