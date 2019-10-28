Football: Sluggish Napoli fail to close on leaders with draw at lowly SPAL

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ROME: Napoli failed to gain ground on Serie A pacesetters Juventus and Inter Milan as they were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling SPAL on Sunday.

Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli in front early in the first half but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were soon pegged back by a Jasmin Kurtic strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Substitute Fabian Ruiz hit the post for the visitors as they pushed for a winner after the break, but the home side held on to avoid defeat for just the third time this season.

Leaders Juventus (23 points) and second-placed Inter (22) were held to surprise draws by Lecce and Parma respectively on Saturday, but Napoli’s draw left them in fourth place on 17 points.

