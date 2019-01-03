Football: Southampton's Austin charged for gesture at Man City fans

LONDON: Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards Manchester City supporters, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday (Jan 3).

Austin was caught making a two-fingered gesture towards a section of booing away fans at St Mary's Stadium while being substituted during Southampton's 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

Advertisement

"It is alleged that Mr Austin's gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting," the FA said in a statement.

Austin has until 6pm local time (2am Singapore time) on Jan 7 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)