Football: Sociedad go level with leaders Barca after edging past Celta

REUTERS: Real Sociedad went level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after riding their luck to snatch a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday, continuing their superb start to the campaign.

Sweden international Alexander Isak came off the bench to decide the match with nine minutes remaining, meeting a pass from Martin Odegaard with his back to goal and freeing himself from two defenders to score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celta forward Santi Mina missed two clear chances to give his side the lead before halftime and the match began to slip from the hosts after Pape Cheikh was sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

The win takes Sociedad second with Barca on 19 points after 10 games although the Catalans have a game in hand after the ‘Clasico’ against Real Madrid, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until December due to security concerns.

Atletico Madrid, who also have 19 points, are third after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Advertisement