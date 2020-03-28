Football: Solano apologises for curfew incident in Peru

LIMA: Former Newcastle United midfielder Norberto Solano apologised on Friday after being detained by Peruvian police for being outside his house during tight quarantine hours set up to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Solano claimed he left his home on Thursday before the 8pm curfew began for a lunch that went longer than planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I obviously regret this very much and I ask for forgiveness," Solano told radio station RPP Noticias. "I am not going to justify it. It's very tough for everyone but the most important thing is our health, without that we can't do anything."

The 45-year-old assistant coach of the Peruvian national team was taken to a Lima police station after a neighbour spotted him and complained but he was released shortly after authorities registered the incident, local media said.

Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra reported police detained 2,568 people for breaking the quarantine limits on Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 18,000.

Peru, a South American nation of 32 million, has reported 580 confirmed cases and nine deaths so far from COVID-19.



Advertisement