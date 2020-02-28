Football: Solskjaer confident Man United will not capitulate against Everton again

REUTERS: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced his side will not capitulate at Everton on Sunday (Mar 1) like they did in last season's 4-0 thrashing.

Solskjaer described the defeat at Goodison Park in April last year as his "lowest point" as United manger and revealed it was the moment he decided to rebuild the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That was the lowest I have been. It was a capitulation. We had nothing about us," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Goodison Park.

"That was when one or two had their last chance more or less. But we had to get to the summer first.

"As I've said a few times, Rome wasn't built in a day. But the culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved.

"I'm 100per cent sure we will put in a better performance this time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

United are fifth in the Premeir League table, three points adrift of Chelsea in fourth and five ahead of 11th-placed Everton.

Solskjaer's side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions with Thursday's 5-0 win over Club Brugge to secure a place in the Europa League's last 16.

January signing Bruno Fernandes was again the standout performer in midfield, scoring the opener from the penalty spot before creating goals for Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay.

"He loves football, he wants to be out there and wants to be better," Solskjaer added.

"I tried to send him inside (after being substituted against Brugge) because it was cold but he said 'no, I want to watch'.

"We have missed that box-opener that Bruno is proving to be now. He is a big, big boost for us."

Ighalo found the net for the first time since completing a deadline-day move from Shanghai Shenhua, and he could be asked to step in again at Everton if Anthony Martial misses out through a thigh injury.

"Odion has definitely shown what type of striker he is," Solskjaer added.

"He's ready for that game on Sunday. I don't know about Anthony, to be honest. I've not asked. He tried (to play against Brugge) so he wasn't that bad but we'll have to do a scan probably."

