Football: Solskjaer sweating on Rashford for Anfield trip

MANCHESTER: In-form striker Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday (Jan 16).

Rashford, scorer of 14 league goals this season, injured his back after coming on as a substitute in United's FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

"He'll be tested in the next few days - we have to see for Sunday," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"I didn't want to play him (against Wolves). I think he got a knock, a knee or something, in his back, but he's been struggling for a little while.

"That's why we've kept him away (from starting against Wolves), but we needed the win. He was involved in the goal, so that was a positive, but it backfired."

Losing Rashford would be a big blow for United against a Liverpool side who have won 20 of their 21 Premier League games this season and lead the table by 14 points.

Only United have taken points off Liverpool this season, drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford in October when Rashford scored.

"He's been absolutely top this season so we'll do anything and everything we can to get him fit for Sunday. If he's not, then we'll play without him," Solskjaer said.

United are in fifth place, 27 points behind Liverpool who have not lost a home match since April 2017.

"We have found a nice way of playing against them and have deserved the point," Solskjaer said. "We'll wait and see."