Football: Solskjaer urges fans to avoid violent protests before Liverpool game

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on fans to avoid further violent protests ahead of Thursday's (May 13) rescheduled Premier League home game against Liverpool.

The match, originally scheduled for May 2, was called off after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium and invaded the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Protesters also clashed with police outside the ground, with six officers injured during the demonstrations.

British media reported that further protests are planned ahead of Thursday's game. Security has also been increased around Old Trafford before their game against Leicester City later on Tuesday.

"Security measures are being looked at, and I hope we can keep the protests, if there are protests, keep them down to loud voices and nothing violent," Solskjaer said.

"We want to listen, the players want to play the game, we're playing Liverpool and of course we want to beat Liverpool and we want to beat Leicester, so we're going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we're doing on the pitch."

Advertisement

Advertisement

United are second on 70 points after 34 games, 10 points behind Manchester City, who have played a game more.