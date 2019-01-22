Football: Southampton loan defender Hoedt to Spain's Celta

Southampton have loaned centre back Wesley Hoedt to Celta Vigo for the rest of the season, the Spanish side said in a statement on Tuesday.

Southampton have loaned centre back Wesley Hoedt to Celta Vigo for the rest of the season, the Spanish side said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has made 13 English Premier League appearances this season, but has not played for Southampton since Austrian Ralph Hasenhuettl replaced the sacked Mark Hughes as manager in December.

Advertisement

Celta said on their website that Hoedt would add "quality and solidity" to their defence, which has conceded 32 goals in 20 league games so far, and that they had the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Celta are 17th in La Liga, a point above the relegation zone, ahead of their trip to 16th-placed Valladolid on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)