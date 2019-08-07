Football: Southampton's Gunn backs Adams to fire in Premier League

REUTERS: Southampton have not had a busy transfer window but forward Che Adams' bright start to life at St Mary's is a sign they have invested in quality for the new Premier League season, goalkeeper Angus Gunn has said.

The 23-year-old striker, who joined from Birmingham City last month, is one of three new arrivals at Southampton who have also signed winger Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege and Liverpool forward Danny Ings.

Adams provided two assists on his home debut in a 2-0 pre-season win over FC Cologne last Saturday after previously scoring against Feyenoord, Guangzhou R&F and SCR Altach.

"We've not been as busy as other teams in the transfer market but we've brought in really good quality," Gunn told the Southern Daily Echo.

Adams' strong displays have left Southampton buzzing ahead of the new campaign, as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side look to improve on a disappointing 16th place finish last season.

"Che's been massive in pre-season ... he'll be a huge player for us, he fits into the squad and the manager's style of play really well," Gunn added.

"We have great attacking quality with different options for the manager... it's been a good pre-season all in all... hopefully we can carry that on into the season."

Southampton kick off the new league campaign with a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

