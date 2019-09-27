Football: Southampton's Hasenhuettl wary of backlash at wounded Spurs

REUTERS: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl compared Saturday's (Sep 28) Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur to a wounded boxer who would come out fighting harder.

Misfiring Tottenham were knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by fourth-tier Colchester United on Tuesday after a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City last weekend left them seventh in the league with eight points.

"As always, like a boxer when he's knocked a little bit he's even more dangerous, so pay attention," Hasenhuettl, whose team are 13th, has said.

"We don't look too much on them. I think it's important for us to concentrate on our qualities ... it's a big challenge but we like these challenges.

"Our last away games were very good - better than our home games - so we are not scared about this game."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who left Southampton to join the London club in 2014, is yet to win a trophy although he led Spurs to the Champions League final last season.

The Argentine said that he was determined to turn the club's fortunes around despite a shaky start this season.

"Football for me is about the glory ... when you win ... there is not another thing you can find like it," he said.

"Of course, I'm suffering. This is my sixth season here and I'm in an unbelievable environment... of course you can be frustrated and disappointed sometimes.

"The challenge is to get back... we're going to fight to try to make this possible ... to change the history of this club."

