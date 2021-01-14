Football: Southampton striker Ings tests positive for COVID-19

REUTERS: Southampton striker Danny Ings has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss Saturday's trip to Leicester City, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday (Jan 14).

Hasenhuettl said Ings returned a positive result after their 1-0 Premier League win over Liverpool at home last Monday, where the 28-year-old scored the winning goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've had one positive test since the Liverpool game; Danny Ings, so he's been out for the past 10 days," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

"He may have been contagious against Liverpool. But we have had no other positives since.

"When you stick to the protocols, you minimise the risks and that's what we're continuing to do. I don't know if Danny can come back (to training) tomorrow, but it looks like he's out for the weekend."

Striker Michael Obafemi will also miss Saturday's game after undergoing surgery but goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and forward Che Adams are available. Moussa Djenepo joins Nathan Redmond and Jannik Vestergaard among the long-term absentees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southampton are seventh in the league with 29 points after 17 games, while Leicester are fourth on 32 points from 17 games.

