Football: Southampton thrash basement side Norwich 3-0 away

NORWICH, England: Southampton hammered bottom side Norwich City 3-0 after scoring twice in five minutes soon after the break and adding another late on in their Premier League game at Carrow Road on Friday (Jun 19).

Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond all netted as Saints kept up their strong record on the road, notching a seventh away win of the season, and left Norwich on 21 points, five adrift of 19th-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

Ings struck the bar in the first half but made no mistake with a curling effort inside the penalty area in the 49th minute to open the scoring with his 16th league goal of the season.

Armstrong finished with an accurate shot in the 54th and Redmond put the seal on an impressive victory by the mid-table visitors with a fine effort in the 79th minute.

