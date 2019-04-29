Football: Spain change Copa del Rey and Super Cup formats

BARCELONA: The Spanish FA (RFEF) approved changes to the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup formats for the 2019-20 season and beyond, in a meeting on Monday.

The Copa del Rey switches to a single match format, with the exception of the semi-finals, which remain a two-leg tie.

Teams involved in the Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - will not have to participate in the first two rounds of the Copa. The final is on April 18, 2020.

The Spanish Super Cup will change from a match between the league winners and the cup winners to a four team competition.

Both Spanish Cup finalists and the top two in La Liga will participate. If a team is in the cup final and the top two in La Liga, the place would pass down to the next team in the league table.

The Super Cup will take place in January rather than at the start of the season, with the semi-finals on Jan. 8 and 9 and the final on Jan. 12.

