Football: Spain midfielder Jonathan Viera heads to China

MADRID: La Liga strugglers Las Palmas on Monday (Feb 19) confirmed that Spanish international attacking midfielder Jonathan Viera is leaving the club to join Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.

Las Palmas did not reveal the transfer fee for the 28-year-old Gran Canaria native, although club president Miguel Angel Ramirez admitted that they could not match the money on offer in China.

"On signing his contract they are offering him €7 million (US$8.6 million) net, and what we can't do is ruin the life of one of our own," Ramirez said in a press conference.

Spanish press reports suggested the deal could be worth upwards of €20 million to Las Palmas, while the Spanish side revealed they would receive 30 per cent of any future transfer of Viera as well as potential bonuses.

However, Las Palmas, who are currently fighting against relegation from La Liga, also revealed that Viera had signed an agreement to return to the club should he cut short his stint in Asia.

Viera, who started his career at Las Palmas and then returned in 2015 after spells with Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Standard Liege, won his first cap for Spain earlier this season.

