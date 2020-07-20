Football: SPAL relegated while luck turns against hapless Lecce

REUTERS: SPAL were condemned to Serie B after a 2-1 defeat at Brescia on Sunday (Jul , while hapless Lecce missed a penalty and conceded an unlucky late own goal as they lost 2-1 at Genoa in a key battle to avoid the drop.

SPAL's cause has looked hopeless for some time and, although Bryan Dabo put them ahead three minutes before halftime, the hosts hit back with a Jaromir Zmrhal brace in the second period.

They were the Czech Republic midfielder's first Serie A goals since he joined from Slavia Prague this season.

Brescia are second-bottom with 24 points, nine adrift of 17th placed Genoa and the safety zone, while SPAL have 19 with four games remaining. Lecce are 18th with 29 points.

Genoa, Italy's oldest professional club, went ahead against Lecce with an Antonio Sanabria goal in the seventh minute, the Paraguayan netting after being sent clear by Goran Pandev.

Lecce were awarded a golden chance to level just before halftime when substitute Gianluca Lapadula broke clear and was fouled by Mattia Perin after chipping the ball over the keeper.

A penalty was awarded after a VAR review but Marco Mancosu fired over the crossbar - his second successive penalty miss.

Mancosu atoned for his spot kick on the hour when his cross looped into the net, although it appeared to be unintentional.

But luck turned against Lecce with nine minutes left as substitute Filip Jagiello's shot hit the post and ricocheted off goalkeeper Gabriel and into the net.

