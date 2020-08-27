Football: Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina signs for Lazio

MILAN: Spain's former World Cup-winning goalkeeper Pepe Reina has signed for Lazio from Serie A rivals AC Milan, the Roman club said on Thursday (Aug 27).

Reina, 37, had been on loan at Aston Villa from Milan since January as cover for injured first-choice keeper Tom Heaton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Lazio announces that it has permanently acquired the sports services of Jose Manuel Reina Paez," the club said in a brief statement.

The former Napoli goalkeeper will be understudy to Albania international Thomas Strakosha next season.

"Reina is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history with incredible experience and is a positive person, he'll help me improve," said 25-year-old Strakosha.

Reina, capped 36 times by Spain and winner of the 2010 World Cup, previously played for Barcelona and Villarreal in Spain before joining Liverpool in 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made 394 appearances for Liverpool before moving to Bayern Munich in 2014, followed by spells at Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan.

Lazio finished fourth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 years.