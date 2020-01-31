Football: Spurs' Danny Rose joins Newcastle on loan

LONDON: Newcastle United have signed England left-back Danny Rose on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, the northeast club announced on Thursday (Jan 30).

Rose, 29, is Newcastle's third recruit of the January transfer window following the recent arrivals at St James' Park of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

Rose will be eligible to make his Magpies debut in their league match at home to Norwich on Saturday.

"It's a great honour for me to be here," Rose told NUFC TV.

"I'm so grateful that the manager (Steve Bruce) has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing.

"For me, it's really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans."

Rose's long-term future at Spurs has been much debated recently given he has made just five appearances since Jose Mourinho was appointed manager in November.

His arrival is timely for Newcastle given that both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett have suffered season-ending injuries.

"Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England," said Rose.

"I spoke to the manager last (Wednesday) night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford (in a goalless FA Cup draw).

"You can't go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it's something I'm looking forward to."