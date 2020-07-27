Football: Spurs' Kane hints at Vertonghen, Vorm departure

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has wished defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm nothing but the best with "whatever is next" for them, suggesting they will not be at the Premier League club next season.

Belgian international Vertonghen has struggled for playing time this season while Dutchman Vorm has slipped down the pecking order. Both players are out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Wish nothing but the best for @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official with whatever is next for them," Kane said on Twitter shortly after Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."

Midfielder Harry Winks posted a picture with the duo on Instagram, adding: "Gonna miss these two.

"Been a huge part of my career since I came through the academy both on and off the pitch. All the best in your next chapters boys."



Advertisement