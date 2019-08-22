Football: Spurs midfielder Nkoudou seals Besiktas move

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sell French midfielder Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to Turkish Super League side Besiktas, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Aug 22).

Having joined Spurs from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, Nkoudou struggled to make an impact at the north London club.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Spurs will receive 4.6 million pounds for the 24-year-old, who made 27 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Nkoudou's only goal for Spurs came in a Champions League group stage match against APOEL Nicosia in 2017, and he has had spells on loan to Burnley and AS Monaco.

"It's now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham," Nkoudou, who signed a four-year deal with Besiktas, wrote on Twitter.

"Even though our story wasn't the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man.

"I've always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my team mates and the staff the very best for this season, and the followings."

