Football: Spurs midfielder Winks sidelined by groin surgery

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has had surgery on a groin injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Winks hasn't played since coming off in the closing stages of Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final first leg win against Manchester City.

The England international has featured just three times for Mauricio Pochettino's side since February and now looks set to miss Tottenham's remaining matches this term.

That is a blow to Pochettino, whose side face Ajax in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

They also sit third in the fight to finish in the Premier League's top four with two games remaining.

"Harry Winks has today undergone groin surgery. The England midfielder will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation," a Tottenham statement announced on Monday (Apr 29).

Winks had enjoyed a breakthrough season with Tottenham before his injury issues.

The 23-year-old had established himself as a regular in central midfield and had also featured for England.

As well as missing the conclusion of Tottenham's campaign, Winks isn't expected to recover in time for England's Nations League semi-final in June.