Football: Spurs sign Dutch winger Bergwijn from PSV

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have signed Dutch international winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Spurs did not disclose the transfer fee, which British daily The Guardian put at €30 million (£25.3 million).

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has nine Dutch caps, has been part of three Eredivisie title-winning squad at PSV, and scored 31 goals in 149 appearances.

