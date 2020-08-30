Football: Spurs sign right back Doherty from Wolves

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have signed right back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday (Aug 30).

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid £15 million (US$20 million) to secure the Ireland international.

"I'm extremely happy ... I'm very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty told Spurs' website. "With the size of the club ... and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London."

Spurs have also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.